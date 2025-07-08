Luis Díaz Agent Wants Liverpool Talks | Transfer Request Not Ruled Out

Luis Díaz continues to be at the centre of one of this summer’s most complex transfer sagas, with the Colombian winger making it increasingly clear that he is looking for a way out of Liverpool — and towards Barcelona.

Sources in Spain suggest that Díaz has returned to Merseyside with a firm intention to secure a move to the Camp Nou. Spanish newspaper MARCA report that both the player and his agent are preparing to inform Liverpool of his desire to leave, with Díaz expected to speak directly to new boss Arne Slot, while his agent will approach the club’s board to push for talks.

Barcelona, for their part, are fully aware of Díaz’s interest in the move. However, the club’s ongoing financial issues continue to delay any real progress. While Deco and Hansi Flick are both admirers of the Colombian, the €80 million fee being floated is currently out of reach. Díaz’s camp is reportedly open to certain conditions — including a “non-registration compensation clause” rather than a release clause — but these additions only complicate a deal that already looks difficult to complete under La Liga’s financial regulations.

In the background, Bayern Munich are watching closely. The Bundesliga champions are said to have already agreed personal terms with the player and are ready to negotiate with Liverpool should Barcelona fail to find a solution. German outlet Bild claim Díaz has given Bayern the green light — though it’s clear the player’s priority remains a switch to Barça. For now, Bayern is very much a backup plan.

From Liverpool’s point of view, this is a delicate situation. The Reds are still mourning the tragic loss of Diogo Jota, and losing another key forward would significantly weaken their attacking options. The club has already spent heavily on new signings, and although there’s a need to balance the books, they are not expected to be bullied into a deal that doesn’t suit them — especially when it comes to one of their starting attackers.

There’s also the question of timing. Díaz returned to Liverpool today for pre-season training, and reports suggest that if no breakthrough comes soon, the player may be prepared to formally submit a transfer request — a tactic rarely seen in recent years at Anfield.

For now, everything hinges on Barcelona’s ability to make a serious offer. Until then, Liverpool hold all the cards — and there’s no sign they’ll be folding anytime soon.