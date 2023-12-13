Liverpool want Fabio Carvalho back at Anfield

Liverpool have approached RB Leipzig to discuss recalling Fabio Carvalho from his season-long loan.

The 21-year-old midfielder has failed to establish himself in the Leipzig team and Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp is unhappy with the player’s lack of game time which has seen him manage just 257 minutes.

Carvalho made the switch to the German outfit in the summer after also failing to see much action at Anfield after coming in back in May 2022 from Fulham.

Liverpool are hoping to have Carvalho back at Anfield in January.