Liverpool wait for Newcastle response following Anthony Gordon talks

Liverpool are waiting to see if Newcastle United pick up the phone again to discuss a potential deal that would see Anthony Gordon make the switch from St James’ Park to Anfield.

Reds sporting director Richard Hughes has rejected a proposal from Newcastle that would have involved highly-rated 21-year-old defender Jarell Quansah moving to the north-east in a part-exchange deal, something that Liverpool and Quansah are not interested in. As such, Hughes left terms of a deal that would be acceptable to the Reds on Newcastle’s table and walked away.

Club insiders insist that Liverpool’s interest in Gordon remains, but only on very specific terms with it being made clear that there would be no ongoing negotiations to try and broker a deal. Basically, the ball is very much in Newcastle’s court.

In an email to KOPTALK, one source said: “It’s not just about Quansah. Richard [Hughes] is adamant that the cash valuation is also a problem. It makes for a very inflated and unattractive deal. It simply will not happen unless Newcastle stop taking the p*ss. He’s good, but he’s not as good as their numbers are trying to suggest. Throwing claims that PSG also want him won’t make a penny bit of difference to Richard. He’s left it now. If the phone rings, he’ll take the call, but he won’t budge.”

England have given Gordon permission to discuss his future at club level and it is no secret that he is hoping that Newcastle can come to an agreement with Liverpool.