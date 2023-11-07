Liverpool v Brentford – Match officials announced

Jürgen Klopp and referee Paul Tierney will come face-to-face again when Liverpool host Brentford on Sunday.





It will be the first time that Tierney has refereed a Liverpool game since Klopp was hit with an improper conduct charge for comments he made about the ref following our dramatic 4-3 win over Spurs back in April. The Football Association charged the Reds boss for questioning Tierney’s integrity after that match. He was handed a two-match touchline ban plus a £75,000 fine with costs on top.

At the time, Klopp said: “We have our story, history with Mr Tierney. I really don’t know what this man has with us, I really don’t know … always will say there is nothing, and it’s not true. Cannot be. I have to say it cannot be. I don’t understand it. I am really not sure if it’s me because how he looks at me, I don’t understand it.”

However, three days later, Klopp stated in a letter of response: “I am sorry for my reaction in that immediate moment when I ran towards the fourth official, Mr Brooks, and I fully accepted a caution was justified. Equally I am sorry for some of the tone and content of my post-match interview.

“Although it was not my intention I accept now it appears that I was questioning Mr Tierney’s integrity. I take ownership of this.”

He added: “To be absolutely clear, I know that Mr Tierney, along with all other officials, do their work without any pre-conceived bias or prejudice. Although not an excuse, I believe we have made up a high percentage of Mr Tierney’s matches this season? Something in the region of 20% of the matches he has officiated have involved my team.

“I do not offer this as a defence, rather it is an observation and could be a reason for both the buildup of frustration governed by an inadvertent accumulation of incidents over an extended period.”

The other officials are as follows: Assistants: Scott Ledger, Mark Scholes. Fourth official: Tim Robinson. VAR: Stuart Atwell. Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard.