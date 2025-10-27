LIVERPOOL TRIO SHORTLISTED FOR FIFPRO WORLD XI

Liverpool stars Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah have all been shortlisted for the prestigious FIFPro World XI — the annual award that recognises the best players in world football as voted for by their fellow professionals.

The shortlist, compiled from votes cast by thousands of players across the globe, highlights the standout performers of the past year. Each player selects those they believe were the best in every position, with the final eleven forming the ultimate “Team of the Year”.

For Liverpool, the recognition of Alisson, Van Dijk, and Salah once again underlines their consistent excellence and global reputation. Alisson remains one of the world’s top goalkeepers, Van Dijk continues to be regarded as a defensive leader, and Salah’s attacking prowess keeps him among the elite forwards in the game.

The final FIFPro World XI will be unveiled at the FIFA Best Awards ceremony, with the date yet to be officially announced.