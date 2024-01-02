Liverpool tracking Federico Redondo

Reports today claim that Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Argentinos Juniors defensive midfielder Federico Redondo.

It is claimed that the 20-year-old could be available for transfer during the January transfer window for as little as £8million which could explain why a number of European giants, along with Manchester United, are said to be interested in him.





Real Madrid could be the preferred destination for the Argentina Under 20 player if claims that he’s looking for a move are true due to his family’s association with the Spanish giants. Dad Fernando Redondo is a club legend having spent 6 years at The Bernabeu while uncle Santiago Solari is the current director of football for Los Blancos.

It has previously been confirmed to KOPTALK that Redondo has been scouted more than once by Liverpool scouts. However, there has been no chatter about the Reds having stepped up that initial interest despite the player being tipped for greatness. This may purely because they have been informed a future move to Madrid is all the player is interested in.

The youngster inked a new contract in January 2023 and although details surrounding that are limited, it’s claimed that his deal expires in December 2024.

Although Real Madrid appears to be an obvious step-up for Redondo, we’d still advise you keep an eye on him. He’ll be worth zillions one day and at his current level of progression he’d be a fabulous signing for us.