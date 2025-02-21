Liverpool to Face PSG: Champions League Last-16 Draw

Liverpool’s European adventure is heating up, and the next chapter promises a blockbuster clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16.

The Reds are set to meet the French giants for the first time since their memorable 2018-19 encounter—a season that ended with Liverpool lifting their sixth European trophy. With such illustrious history on their side, the Anfield faithful are itching to relive those magical nights, albeit with an extra dose of spice this time around.

A Clash of Titans

PSG stormed through the knockout play-offs with an astonishing 10-0 aggregate win over Brest, leaving little doubt about their ambition. For Liverpool, the task is clear: counter the French flair with a blend of grit and classic Reds determination. While PSG’s star-studded lineup poses a formidable challenge, Liverpool’s blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talent could prove the perfect antidote. After all, nothing beats the spirit of European nights filled with drama, determination, and a dash of that old-school magic.

The Road Ahead

Should Liverpool emerge victorious, they’ll face the winners of the tie between Aston Villa and Club Brugge in the quarter-finals—a matchup that promises plenty of intrigue and potential for more thrilling encounters. And it’s not just Liverpool in the spotlight; Arsenal are drawn against PSV Eindhoven, and both Madrid powerhouses, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, are set to face each other in a local derby.

For the purists who revel in the history of European contests, these fixtures are a nod to the battles of yesteryear, where legends were made on the grandest stages. And for the modern-day Kopites, it’s the perfect blend of nostalgia and cutting-edge football.

Save the Dates

The Champions League last-16 ties will be played over two legs—first legs on March 4-5 and second legs on March 11-12. These dates promise a fortnight of thrilling, edge-of-the-seat action and the kind of suspense that only European nights can deliver.

Champions League Last-16 Draw

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Benfica vs Barcelona

Notice the limited advertising on our website? That’s because we don’t rely on sensationalism to generate traffic to our website; we don’t need to. Unlike others, we don’t need to clickbait you to generate ad revenue. Instead, our KopTalk VIP Members and KopTalk.TV Members keep us propped up so we don’t need to spam you with betting affiliations or ball-shaving products! Please consider supporting us if you enjoy KopTalk. We truly are fan-owned and 100% independent. Thanks to our supporters, we’re now in our 27th year.