KOPTALK sources claim that Liverpool will end their interest in Mason Mount if reports that Chelsea are looking for £70million claim to be accurate.

Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp is in the market for a number of midfielders and the 24-year-old England international is on a list of “possibles”.

KOPTALK revealed back in January specific details of an alleged “sit down” on Merseyside between representatives of Liverpool Football Club and Mount’s father. Those talks were deemed to be promising.





However, there is no way in a million years that the Reds will cough up anywhere near £70million for a player who only has a year remaining on his contract.

It is claimed that Chelsea have failed to meet Mount’s personal demands to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. Voted Chelsea fans’ player of the season for the last two seasons, Mount is one of the lowest paid players at the Bridge on around £80,000-a-week despite his influence. He is now said to be looking for increased terms of around £250,000-a-week.

A source told KOPTALK by email: “We know things went well [back in January].

“Liverpool have offered him a personal package that is generous, but the fee really does come into play here. It won’t happen if it’s that high. There’s also a possibility it won’t happen anyway because it’s no secret that the boy would like to stay at Chelsea. He’s been with them since he was a kid.

“Neil Fewings (of the ROOF agency who was recently appointed to assist Mount’s father) recently told Newcastle that Mount could stay end up staying where he is.

“Newcastle have offered a similar package to that offered by Liverpool, but Mount is yet to agree anything with anyone. If he doesn’t show more soon, I would imagine Jürgen will leave it alone even if the fee and the rest of the finances are acceptable [to the Reds].”

An interesting note to point out here is that the ROOF agency (Representatives Of Outstanding Footballers) act for Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliot. Other clients include the likes of Dejan Lovren, Marko Grujić, Rhian Brewster, Nathaniel Clyne and Victor Moses, all of whom have been on Liverpool’s books at some point. Existing relationships with agencies can obviously give clubs the edge when trying to secure transfers.

Liverpool have not made any kind of offer to Chelsea for Mount at this time.

