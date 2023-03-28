Liverpool step up interest in Evan Ndicka

Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Evan Ndicka who looks set to be available on a free transfer in the summer.

Contact has been established between The Reds and the 23-year-old’s representatives following initial feedback over the weekend that suggested that the player could be interested in a move to Anfield should the opportunity present itself.





The 6ft 4in left-footed defender is attracting a lot of interest from Europe’s top leagues with more than a dozen elite clubs said to be sniffing around him. He is left footed and can also play as a left-back, but his natural position is in the centre of defence.

Ndicka, who is said to be similar in style to Samuel Umtiti, was born in France and is of Cameroonian descent. He has represented France at various levels but is yet to figure for the seniors.

One stumbling block for Liverpool could be that Ndicka’s agents are said to be demanding what has been described as an “unrealistic signing on premium” which has already resulted in a few clubs apparently stepping to one side to see if anyone else is willing to stump up the cash.

KOPTALK sources claim The Reds are looking at multiple players that are out of contract at the end of the season. They also insist that the club is currently working on “multiple transfer options” ahead of the summer window despite no new sporting director having being officially announced as a replacement to the outgoing Julian Ward.

