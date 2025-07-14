Liverpool Stand Firm on Konaté as Real Madrid Attempt Cut-Price Raid

Liverpool have made it crystal clear that Ibrahima Konaté will not be sold on the cheap this summer, despite Real Madrid’s ongoing attempts to test the Reds’ resolve with what can only be described as a laughable offer.

The La Liga giants, who have a habit of acting like they own the transfer market, are offering Liverpool a fee in the region of just €20–25 million (£16.8–21m) to sign the French centre-back this summer. Liverpool, however, value him at €50 million (£42m) and have no intention of entertaining anything less.

Despite Konaté entering the final year of his contract and telling the club he’s open to a move to Madrid, Anfield chiefs are standing firm. They’ve already been burned by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation and aren’t about to let another key asset walk for less than what he’s worth. The Reds are willing to run the risk of losing Konaté for free in 2026 if it means avoiding being bullied by Florentino Pérez and co.

While Trent slipped through the net, Liverpool’s stance is clear: if you want Konaté now, you pay the asking price. Otherwise, jog on. It’s the same message that’s been sent to Luis Diaz and Barcelona.

Real Madrid, full of their usual arrogance, believe they hold the cards due to Konaté’s contract situation. But Liverpool aren’t playing that game. They know they’re short on centre-backs, especially with Quansah having gone to Bayer Leverkusen and Joe Gomez’s injury history making him unreliable. Letting Konaté go now would leave the Reds dangerously thin at the back.

Pérez may think he’s got the upper hand, but this isn’t a garage sale. Konaté isn’t on clearance. Unless Los Blancos come to the table with €50 million cash, they can forget about it.

Liverpool’s message is simple: You want him? Pay up. Otherwise, you can have him in 2026 when we’re finished with him.