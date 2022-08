Liverpool have completed the signing of 20-year-old centre-back Oludare Olufunwa on a free transfer.

The youngster impressed on trial at the AXA Training Centre during pre-season after being released by Southampton and has been rewarded with a contract. He featured in friendlies against Caernarfon Town and Wigan.

Olufunwa spent 11 years at Southampton’s academy but is now looking forward to making a name for himself at Liverpool with Barry Lewtas’ Under-21s set-up.