Liverpool scouts to continue monitoring midfielder

Scouts from Liverpool Football Club are to continue monitoring Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.

The 21-year-old central midfielder has been in impressive form for the Championship side and is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

Liverpool scouts have been watching him this season and according to the latest whispers, they are to resume their observations later this month and/or in the new year. Hackney has missed Middlesbrough’s last 3 games with a groin injury but is expected to return to action soon.

Speaking recently, his manager Michael Carrick said: “We’re hoping Hayden will be back before Christmas. It’s definitely not long-term. There are a few of them, but it is what it is.”

If you believe the latest reports, Tottenham are showing the most interest in Hackney. Liverpool, however, do have an interest, but as yet they haven’t made any formal enquiries about his availability. Manchester United scouts have also been spotted in attendance observing the youngster.