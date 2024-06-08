Liverpool revisit previously scouted winger

Reports originating from South America claim that Liverpool are considering making an offer for Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio.

The 20-year-old Chile international is attracting interest from Premier League clubs with Liverpool having apparently reignited their interest in him having scouted him several years ago when he was coming through the ranks at Chilean Primera División outfit Universidad de Chile.

Fan sites notorious for click-baiting their readers, are trying to suggest that a deal for the ‘wonderkid’ is close, but that is most definitely not the case. However, our reported interest would make sense now that Michael Edwards (Big E) is back within the organisation overseeing things at Anfield.

West Ham, Wolves and AC Milan were sniffing around him last summer, but the player was advised to continue with his development in the Danish Superliga. Those close to the player now feel that he could be ready to make the step up to a stronger European league.

It is worth noting that the latest claims about our interest is coming from La Tercera, a daily newspaper published in Santiago, Chile which isn’t known for it’s reliability when it comes to transfer claims. That doesn’t mean you should dismiss the link, but you may want to be a little cautious with what other reports you stumble across over the weekend as they will all be citing the original claims by that publication.

Capped 8 times by Chile, Osorio has been selected for upcoming Copa America.

He is comfortable on either wing and can also play as a number 10. He is under contract until 2028.

It is claimed that he could be available for as little as £8million, but with 4 years remaining on his contract, you wouldn’t expect Midtjylland to bite anyone’s hand off for that amount of money, especially if a Premier League club is involved.