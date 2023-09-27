Liverpool request Bruno Guimaraes updates

Liverpool have requested to be kept informed of the specifics of any new contract that Bruno Guimaraes inks with Newcastle United.





As posted on the VIP Members’ website recently and as discussed on KopTalk.TV, the 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder remains an interest to the Reds despite verbally agreeing a new contract with his club. Liverpool sniffed around the 25-year-old in the summer but did not make any offers to try and make a transfer to Anfield happen.

During the summer we felt that the Guimaraes chatter was just agent talk to try and secure better terms from Newcastle, but KOPTALK sources have since told us that the rumours were genuine after all. Not only that, but Liverpool have apparently requested to be informed of any release clauses that may be inserted into any new deal that he eventually signs.

With Liverpool having strengthened their midfield in the summer, some fans may wonder why the Reds may want to be kept informed of developments. It’s left us a little confused, but it’s still worth keeping an eye on, a view that transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggested recently.

Romano commented: “Some fans have also been asking me about Bruno and Liverpool transfer rumours, but they are very happy with the midfield they have.

“I can say, though, that those around Jurgen Klopp rate Bruno Guimaraes really highly and he’s always been super appreciated by people at Liverpool.

“There’s nothing else to mention at the moment.”

Details of any release clause have not been confirmed as yet, but there are suggestions that it will be around the £100million mark. Maybe that’s what’s causing the delaying of any new deal been inked?

Fresh reports in Spain today have again stated that Liverpool are monitoring the Guimaraes contract situation so there definitely seems to be something in the latest suggestions and rumours as they’re not going away as yet.