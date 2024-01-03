Liverpool recall Rhys Williams

Liverpool have recalled Rhys Williams from his loan spell with Aberdeen after he failed to make a single league appearance for the Scottish Premiership outfit.





The 22-year-old defender, who has been with the Reds since joining the Under 10s, picked-up an injury in pre-season which didn’t help his situation, but despite making a recovery he was unable to force his way into Barry Robson’s side. He did, however, appear for the club’s development team in the Challenge Cup and the Aberdeenshire Shield.

A Pittodrie club statement read: “We thank Rhys for all his efforts and wish him the very best in his future career.

“We would also like to acknowledge Liverpool for their co-operation and professionalism throughout.”

Williams is under contract with the Reds until 2026.