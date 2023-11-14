Liverpool official briefs media over January transfer plans

A high-placed Liverpool official is briefing a number of journalists to state that the club has no plans to enter the transfer market in January unless forced to do so.





It is claimed that Jürgen Klopp is happy with his existing squad and that barring any serious injuries, the Liverpool manager believes he has the numbers to get through the remainder of the campaign without any major concerns.

This, of course, is only the opinion of one club official, it’s not the boss who is stepping up to say this and while the club official is a senior one, his words could be just some bluff to try and throw journos and other clubs off what our actual intentions are.

Traditionally, more credible transfer rumours tend to appear around the 3rd week of November onwards after key recruitment decisions are made internally ahead of the mid-season window. We would advise you keep an eye on what’s been said and by whom later in the month.

Meanwhile, Liverpool remain interested in Fluminense midfielder André but are said to be concerned with something that has been fed back to sporting director Jörg Schmadtke (pictured) by the player’s representative. VIP Members may want to check the André live updates thread for ongoing updates.