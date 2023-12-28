Liverpool linked with the Jedi

Liverpool have been linked with Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson AKA The Jedi. Reports today claim that the 26-year-old defender is attracting interest from Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp ahead of the January transfer window.

Capped 39 times by the United States, Robinson has been in decent form this season and he impressed in the 4-3 defeat to Liverpool earlier this month. Speaking after that match, his manager Marco Silva said: “His game was top level. He was almost always in the right position for the 100 minutes we played.”





Before joining Fulham from Wigan in August 2020, Italian giants AC Milan had made attempts to sign him in the previous transfer window but an irregularity in his heartbeat was detected and there wasn’t enough time for him to undergo further tests that Milan’s doctors wanted him to undergo. That deal collapsed, but Fulham stepped in later in the year and paid just £2million for his services. Since then the player has continued to shine. He inked a new contract with The Cottagers last July which runs until 2028.

With Andy Robertson out with a shoulder injury and Kostas Tsimikas out after breaking his collarbone, there have been weak suggestions that the boss will look for a replacement. There’s no estimated return date for Tsimikas as yet, but Robertson is scheduled to return in late January.

Providing an update on Robertson earlier this week, Klopp said: “I sat yesterday pretty long with him and actually he’s doing well. The problem is a little bit that the shoulder is not there. The rest of the body is fine but we need to be patient a little bit. We need to be patient a little bit longer but it’s fine.





“So he can do all the physical work already, which annoys him quite a lot because he’s not allowed for ball training, a little bit of passing maybe and stuff like this – but not properly. But physically when he’s ready to go, allowed to go shoulder-wise, then I think it’s a short time until he will be back. We all hope it will be in January but I don’t know.”

While Robinson is a competent, attacking full-back, KOPTALK sources insist that as of today, there has been no talks between Liverpool and Fulham as has been claimed by the original outlet that linked us with the player. The original source is certainly not one that we would pay attention to. Anfield insiders also claim that Klopp won’t be entering the market for a left-back in January unless absolutely necessary and providing Robertson suffers no setbacks, the Reds will be focusing on other positions instead.

It’s worth nothing that Robinson shares the same agent as Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones.