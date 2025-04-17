Liverpool Linked with Orkun Kokçu – Shares Agency with Primary Target Kerkez

Reports originating from Portugal today claim that Liverpool are closely monitoring Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokçu.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, Liverpool’s interest in the 24-year-old—who is currently enjoying the best form of his career—is growing.

The No.10 is a key figure in Benfica’s midfield. Known for his passing range and finishing ability, he’s considered a modern midfielder with the physical and technical profile well-suited to the English game. And if today’s claims are to be believed, his performances haven’t gone unnoticed at Anfield.

Usually deployed in central midfield, Kokçu is also effective in a more advanced role and can even operate as a defensive midfielder when required.

He has three years remaining on his contract, which reportedly includes a £125million release clause. However, previous reports suggest that Benfica may be open to offers in the region of £40million.

One particularly interesting detail is that Kokçu is represented by the same agent as Liverpool’s primary target, Milos Kerkez. Long-time KopTalk followers will know that the Reds are frequently linked with multiple players from the same agency when tracking a target of interest. There could be several reasons for this.

For example, while Liverpool are in talks with LIAN Sports Group regarding Kerkez, the agency might highlight other available clients during those discussions. Alternatively, someone within the football industry may become aware of Liverpool engaging with a particular agency and subsequently examine their client list to speculate who else might be on the radar—fueling fresh media chatter.

Whatever the reason behind the latest link, it’s certainly one worth keeping an eye on. We advise readers to look out for credible reports about Kokçu as this story begins to hit the UK.

It’s not the first time the Turkey international has been linked with us. There were suggestions last year that he was under consideration and that his former Feyenoord boss, Arne Slot, could be reunited with him. In an interview around that time, Kokçu was quoted as saying: “Arne Slot is like a father. He made me who I am. He is the best coach in the world.”

As for Kerkez, we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s the first name through the door this summer. KopTalk sources insist that work on a potential deal has been ongoing for several months.