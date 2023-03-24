Liverpool have again been credited with having an interest in Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz.

Transfer ‘tap in’ merchant Fabrizio Romano is the latest mouthpiece to link the Reds with Wirtz by stating that Jürgen Klopp is “monitoring” the race to sign him, but we’re obviously not alone. It’s no secret that all the usual suspects are interested in the 19-year-old Germany international, especially Barcelona who have been heavily linked.





However, the player claims he’s not aware of any formal interest from the Catalan outfit. Speaking recently, he said: “I haven’t heard anything from my father about Barcelona. I only read it and was surprised.

“I want to focus on Leverkusen and be successful. I’m not looking into the future now.”

Under contract until 2027, Bayer Leverkusen insist that they don’t expect him to be going anywhere anytime soon although media sources in Germany suggest that attitude could change if they fail to improve on their league position (currently 8th from 18) and if sizeable offers started to come in for him.

Wirtz has been in excellent form since returning from injury, providing eight goals in 13 games across all competitions. He played 84 minutes in Leverkusen’s 2-1 Bundesliga win over Bayern Munich last Sunday.

It is claimed that he would cost interested clubs at least €70million (£61.6m).

