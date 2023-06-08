Liverpool hold Manu Kone talks – Veiga, Lavia

Liverpool held talks with Manu Kone’s representatives yesterday to discuss the possibility of a potential summer move to Anfield.





The 22-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder is one of several options being considered by the Reds who want to make further additions to the squad after completing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, a deal which was officially announced by the club today.

KOPTALK sources reported yesterday morning on the members’ website that talks with Kone’s representatives were due to be held later that afternoon and we can confirm that they did happen and not a million miles away from the city. As yet we are unable to provide an update as to how those talks progressed, but it’s possible something will filter through to us by the weekend.

A source told us: “Yes, they did go ahead. They had a sit down at [redacted] and they will meet again tomorrow (Friday).”

Meanwhile, the same source continued to advise we monitor reports concerning Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga and added that as yet there has been no follow up on the club’s initial enquiry to Southampton regarding Romeo Lavia. Chelsea are believed to be sniffing around both and that could prove problematic for Liverpool.