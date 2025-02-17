Liverpool Freezes Ticket Prices for Next Season Amid Fan Discontent Over Costs

Liverpool have confirmed that ticket prices at Anfield will remain frozen for next season, with the most expensive general admission ticket staying at £61. This decision comes despite a significant rise in match-day operating costs and football-related expenses over the years.

Kop ticket prices will remain unchanged from when FSG first set them in 2010, with the cheapest at £39 and the most expensive at £45. Junior and local tickets will also stay at £9, marking the tenth consecutive season without an increase.

The announcement follows growing unrest among football fans over rising ticket prices across the Premier League. Liverpool supporters’ groups, including Spirit of Shankly and Spion Kop 1906, have voiced concerns about affordability, warning that high costs could alienate fans and impact the atmosphere at Anfield.

The club recently surveyed 500,000 supporters, with over 62,000 responding, highlighting concerns over ticket access and the online purchasing process. Liverpool plan to work with their supporters’ board next season to develop policies ensuring fair access to tickets, transparency, and a sustainable pricing strategy.

This move comes as ticket price protests gain momentum across English football, with fans of Liverpool and Manchester United recently joining forces against rising costs. However, while other Premier League clubs have increased prices by an average of 6.7% this season, Liverpool’s increase was limited to just 2%, working out at less than £1 per game for season ticket holders.

The club’s commitment to maintaining current prices reflects ongoing engagement with fans, but discussions on long-term ticketing policies are set to continue.