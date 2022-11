KopTalk Members are advised to log-in to the members’ website as soon as possible to check this evening’s exclusive update in relation to the possible future sale of Liverpool Football Club.

We have the name of the reported party that is said to have been in talks with the Fenway Sports Group “for weeks” along with details of 2 others. Additionally there is talk of a further rift.

Please visit the Executive Lounge for this evening’s update.