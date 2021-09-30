Liverpool duo set to miss Man City clash

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Manchester City due to injury.





The 22-year-old missed the Reds’ 5-1 Champions League win over Port on Tuesday due to a muscle problem and it has now been confirmed that his absence will continue.

Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp expects to have Alexander-Arnold back after the international break along with Thiago Alcantara who has a calf problem.

When asked whether he had an update on the duo, Klopp said: “No.

“No news means they are doing well but they won’t have enough time for being back against City, but I expect them both to be back after the international break.

“But we have a good team so we still have solutions and we have to use them and yeah, after the international break the boys will be back I think.”