Liverpool Confirm New Squad Numbers Ahead of 2025-26 Campaign

Liverpool Football Club have today confirmed their squad numbers for the upcoming 2025-26 season — and there are a few notable changes, including shirt choices for all seven of the club’s summer signings.

The headline-grabber is undoubtedly new boy Florian Wirtz, who takes over the iconic No.7 shirt following Luis Díaz’s move to Bayern Munich earlier this week. No pressure, then. A statement number for a statement signing.

Meanwhile, Milos Kerkez, the aggressive and dynamic left-back, has landed the No.6 jersey, traditionally associated with steel and leadership in the heart of midfield or defence — a proper number for a proper player.

Jeremie Frimpong sticks to what he knows, opting for No.30, the same number he wore during his time with Bayer Leverkusen. Hugo Ekitike, another fresh face, will don No.22 as he looks to make his mark in the forward line.

There’s a complete shake-up in the goalkeeping department, with Giorgi Mamardashvili handed No.25, Freddie Woodman taking No.28, and youngster Armin Pecsi sporting No.41.

Also confirmed are two internal changes: Conor Bradley moves from No.84 to a much more first-team-looking No.12, while exciting youngster Trey Nyoni drops from No.98 to No.42 — another sign that both are firmly in the senior picture.

Here’s the full list of the new squad numbers for the season ahead:

6 – Milos Kerkez

7 – Florian Wirtz

12 – Conor Bradley

22 – Hugo Ekitike

25 – Giorgi Mamardashvili

28 – Freddie Woodman

30 – Jeremie Frimpong

41 – Armin Pecsi

42 – Trey Nyoni

Liverpool’s new 2025-26 adidas home and away kits will be available from 9am (BST) via the club’s official online store, the LFC Store app, and physical club stores.

The club may be undergoing changes, but the message is clear: Liverpool mean business this season.