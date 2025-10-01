Liverpool Confident Over Konaté Extension Despite Madrid Interest – REPORT

French outlet L’Équipe have today published a report claiming that Liverpool have submitted a new contract offer to Ibrahima Konaté. The article states that discussions are ongoing, with the club said to be confident of reaching an agreement, while also noting that Real Madrid are monitoring the defender’s situation.

by Hugo Delom

While several European giants are monitoring his situation, the French international defender has been offered a new extension by the Reds. The English club’s directors remain confident.

Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, William Saliba: until last week, the long-term future of these three French central defenders was undecided.

Saliba’s extension at Arsenal, until 2030, was made official on Tuesday. It came with a significant salary increase, putting the former Saint-Étienne man among the best-paid centre-backs in the world.

Bayern’s directors still hope to extend Dayot Upamecano (26), whose contract expires in June, but as things stand there has been no significant progress. And Ibrahima Konaté (26)?

Liverpool’s directors began the first discussions a little less than a year ago to extend their French defender, whose contract runs out in June. Their first proposal, made in December, was well below the status of the former RB Leipzig starter.

Clubs, including Real Madrid, are monitoring the situation.

Talks, which were interrupted for several months — the former Sochaux player wanted to stay focused on his season — resumed in the spring. Liverpool have restructured their offer several times. A new proposal from the Reds was made around two weeks ago.

But with significant progress? Discussions are still ongoing. A number of elements remain unresolved. The English club’s directors remain confident about finalising the deal. Some clubs — Real Madrid — while not having made offers or opened negotiations, are keeping an eye on Konaté’s situation.

Dave’s Take

The Outlet & Author

L’Équipe: France’s most respected sports daily, the “Bible” of French sport. When it comes to Ligue 1 or the French national team, they’re the authority. But for Premier League football, they’re more “observer” than insider — they’ll often reflect what’s already out there, unless it’s French players abroad, where they sometimes get scoops.

Hugo Delom: Regular journalist at L’Équipe. He’s solid when it comes to French football and internationals. Not a transfer “scooper” like Fabrizio Romano or José Félix Díaz — more a straight reporter than a hype merchant.

Headline Check

“Liverpool a fait une nouvelle offre de prolongation au défenseur international français Ibrahima Konaté”

Translation: “Liverpool have made a new contract extension offer to French international defender Ibrahima Konaté.”

It’s straight to the point. Not a hype headline, not an “exclusive” banner, not baiting clicks. Just states Liverpool have made a new offer. So at least L’Équipe aren’t playing the “YOU WON’T BELIEVE” tabloid game here.

Headline vs Content: The headline promised “Liverpool made a new offer.” That’s exactly what the piece says, so no baiting here. But the rest is just padding with Saliba/Upamecano comparisons.

Bullet Point Summary of the Article

William Saliba has just extended with Arsenal until 2030 with a fat pay rise.

Bayern want to extend Dayot Upamecano (contract ends June) but no big progress.

Liverpool first opened talks with Konaté less than a year ago.

Their first proposal in December 2024 was apparently poor compared to his status as a starter.

Negotiations paused while he focused on the season, then resumed in spring 2025.

Liverpool have restructured their offer multiple times.

A new proposal was made about two weeks ago.

Negotiations are ongoing — not finalised yet.

Liverpool are said to remain confident a deal can be done.

Real Madrid are “attentive” to the situation, but no offers or negotiations yet.

Analysis

Credibility: This reads like a safe, steady piece rather than breaking news. It confirms Liverpool have made a new offer (fair enough), but couches everything in “discussions ongoing, still elements to resolve.” Basically, it’s a progress report, not fireworks.

Holes:

No details about the offer (length of deal, wages, release clause).

“Liverpool confident” — that’s vague. Are they confident because he’s signing, or because they have to project confidence?

“Real Madrid are attentive” — yeah, and I’m attentive to Margot Robbie’s Instagram. Doesn’t mean I’m making an offer. Classic filler line.

Positivity for Liverpool fans: Some, because it confirms the club is actively trying and have improved their offer. But I’d urge caution — no agreement, no signatures, and Madrid still hovering. We’ve seen this movie with Trent already.

Dave’s Verdict

This isn’t clickbait, it’s not nonsense, but it’s hardly groundbreaking either. It’s the journalistic equivalent of saying: “Talks are ongoing, Liverpool are confident, Madrid are watching.” Which is basically the template for every contract saga.

Strength: It shows Liverpool are still in the fight, still improving offers, and haven’t thrown in the towel.

Weakness: No substance about what Konaté wants. No quotes, no figures, no sense of how close they actually are. “Confident” could mean anything from “it’ll be signed next week” to “we hope he doesn’t leg it to Madrid.”

Final Thought: Imagine me telling you I’ve asked Margot Robbie out again and I’m “confident” she’ll say yes. Technically true, but until she signs on the dotted line, Dunk, I’m still single and Madrid are still circling.

So — should Liverpool fans be buzzing? Not yet. Should they panic? Not from this article alone. But if you’re holding your breath waiting for him to sign, don’t. L’Équipe just confirmed what we already knew: negotiations are happening, Madrid are watching, and Konaté’s signature is still missing.

