Liverpool closing in on Wataru Endo signing

Wataru Endo

Liverpool Football Club is closing in on the signing of VfB Stuttgart and Japan captain Wataru Endo.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder, who can also play as a centre-back, has been with Stuttgart, who finished 3rd from bottom of the Bundesliga last season, since 2020.


In 2021, former Stuttgart director Sven Mislintat commented: “As a player and as a person, he’s simply incredibly valuable.

“He’s one of these anchors, a focal point in our system. Whether he plays as a centre-back or as a defensive midfielder, it’s good that he’s there and performs.”

Endo made 40 appearances for Stuttgart last season, scoring 6 and providing 5 assists. He has a year remaining on his contract. It is claimed that Liverpool will pay a fee in the region of £16million to secure his signature. transfermarkt estimate his market value to be around £5.5million.

Unsurprisingly, he is keen on making the switch to Anfield. He has been given permission to travel to Merseyside to finalise a transfer.

