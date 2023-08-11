Liverpool close to completing £110m Moises Caicedo transfer

Liverpool Football Club is closing in on the signing of Brighton ace Moises Caicedo after a £110million bid was accepted by The Seagulls.

The Reds stunned the fanbase with a record-breaking bid which came out of nowhere for the 21-year-old after failing to reach an agreement with Southampton for their midfielder Romeo Lavia.

KOPTALK was advised to monitor Caicedo’s situation around the time Brighton played Chelsea in a pre-season friendly in America back in July. We were told that if a deal wasn’t agreed while the executives of both clubs were sat down together in the States that the Reds would revisit the possibility of signing him. However, we foolishly dismissed the suggestion because having walked away from Jude Bellingham because of the cost involved in that potential deal, we just couldn’t see us paying anything near £100m for Caicedo. We were wrong and it’s probably our biggest gaff in our 25 years online.

UPDATE: Klopp confirms bid accepted but the player is now said to favour Chelsea. Please visit the VIP Members’ website for live updates.