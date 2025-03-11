Liverpool Chase Van Hecke, Mainoo Move, Pogba’s Next Step

Today’s media is buzzing with transfer speculation as clubs across Europe gear up for the summer window.

Here’s a roundup of the key claims making the rounds, with a heads-up that outlets like CaughtOffside, Football Insider, and Teamtalk are known for speculative takes that might not always hold water. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano, though well-connected, is often seen as a “tap-in merchant” and allegedly charges for posts on his socials to help inflate transfer fees and contract offers. With that in mind, here’s the latest.

Chelsea are stepping up their chase for Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo, 19-year-old England midfielder, according to CaughtOffside, who link the move to concerns over the fitness of Chelsea’s Romeo Lavia, 21-year-old Belgian midfielder—though their reliability is often questioned.

Meanwhile, GiveMeSport report that Manchester United are eyeing a summer move for Porto’s Samu Aghehowa, 20-year-old Spanish forward, whose £84m release clause could make waves if triggered.

Arsenal might be lining up a bid for Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, 27-year-old Brazilian midfielder, with Football Insider claiming the Gunners want to bolster their midfield—caveat being the source’s speculative streak.

Calciomercato suggest AC Milan are set for a defensive reshuffle, with France left-back Theo Hernandez, 27, potentially exiting for around 30m euros (£25m) amid a form slump and a contract nearing its 2026 end. Teamtalk, a less dependable outlet, add that AC Milan are targeting Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell, 25-year-old England left-back. Calciomercato also note that England centre-back Fikayo Tomori, nearly off to Juventus and Tottenham in January, is still available for about 20m euros (£16.8m).

GiveMeSport claim Liverpool are weighing a move for Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke, 24-year-old Netherlands defender, potentially strengthening their backline.

Teamtalk say Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman, 27, is poised to leave Atalanta this summer and is open to a Premier League return, with Chelsea and Arsenal in the mix—though their track record advises caution.

Florian Plettenberg reveal Manchester City are keeping tabs on Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, 22-year-old French midfielder, teasing a possible high-profile transfer.

The Mail report Everton’s Michael Keane, 32-year-old England centre-back, a free agent this summer, is on the radar of Al-Riyadh, FC Dallas, and Wolves. Ekrem Konur add that Rangers’ Hamza Igamane, 22-year-old Moroccan striker, is attracting Everton, Marseille, and Sevilla. Football Insider also claim Everton plan to renegotiate Mali midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure’s wages after declining his one-year extension, the 32-year-old facing a pay cut—another nugget from a shaky source.

Football Insider further suggest Brighton’s Yasin Ayari, 21-year-old Swedish midfielder, is catching the eye of Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, though their credibility remains spotty.

L’Equipe state that Paul Pogba, the 31-year-old former France midfielder, sees his ban end this week post-Juventus, but despite offers, he’s yet to choose his next step.

Lastly, Fabrizio Romano confirms Robbie Ure, 21-year-old Scottish striker, is Sweden-bound to join IK Sirius from Anderlecht, a move that fits his pattern of reporting widely expected deals.