Liverpool Appoint Stewart Downing as Global Talent Scout

There’s a familiar face back in the fold at Liverpool – former winger Stewart Downing has officially joined the club’s scouting and recruitment department, taking on the role of Global Talent Scout as the Reds continue to evolve behind the scenes under Arne Slot’s new regime.

Downing, now 40, made 91 appearances in a red shirt between 2011 and 2013, a period which included a League Cup triumph and an FA Cup final appearance. While his time at Anfield had its ups and downs on the pitch, his affinity for the club never faded.

After hanging up his boots in 2021, the Middlesbrough-born former England international (35 caps) had dipped his toes into coaching with Boro and later at Leeds United. He’s also become a bit of a fixture on TV, offering his thoughts as a pundit with the calm confidence of a man who’s been there and done it.

But this latest twist – a move into the world of scouting – wasn’t something he necessarily saw coming.

The offer from Liverpool came unexpectedly. But the chance to rejoin a club of such stature and work in a behind-the-scenes capacity proved irresistible. Downing has spent recent months deep in preparation, sharpening his eye for talent and brushing up on the finer points of scouting methodology.

He’s now officially started work in his new role.

Liverpool’s global scouting brief is a serious one. The club says its talent scouts are expected to “use experience and knowledge to accurately showcase high potential players to global talent staff” and help “extend our reach to support the quick identification of high profile players from around the world.” That’s a far cry from the old VHS tape and fax machine approach of years gone by.

Downing certainly knows a thing or two about breaking through. After emerging at Middlesbrough, he earned a move to Aston Villa before sealing his £20 million switch to Liverpool in 2011 under Kenny Dalglish. His debut season saw him play a key part in Liverpool’s League Cup success – the club’s first trophy in six years at the time – and reach another Wembley final in the FA Cup.

Reflecting on his move to Liverpool, Downing previously said: “I had a great time there. It was a move I’d always wanted to do – play for a club like Liverpool. When the chance I came, I jumped at it.

“I was having a good time at Villa and it was a good club, but I think Liverpool is Liverpool and I wanted to make that move.”

After leaving Anfield, Downing returned to Boro in 2015, helping them win promotion back to the Premier League. All in all, he made over 400 appearances for his hometown club across two spells.

Now, with boots swapped for a notepad and scouting database, he embarks on a new chapter – one that brings him full circle, back to Anfield.