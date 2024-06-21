Leny Yoro latest concerning Liverpool’s interest

Liverpool officials are maintaining contact with the representatives of Lille’s Leny Yoro, despite Real Madrid being the preferred destination for the 18-year-old centre-back.

The Spanish giants are yet to reach an agreement with Lille and are refusing to meet the player’s valuation. Lille reportedly want a transfer fee in the region of €60 million, while Real Madrid are currently only prepared to offer €40 million.

A number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and ourselves, are also interested in Yoro, but neither club is prepared to step up with an offer at the present time, because even if one was accepted, the player will more than likely stall for as long as possible in the hope of securing a dream move to the Bernabeu.

Liverpool isn’t a club that tends to hang around a potential target for long if it’s clear that the player in question isn’t showing any great desire to consider a move to Anfield. We are informed that Liverpool have made their position known to Yoro’s representatives and have now stepped back to focus on other options. He’s certainly admired by the Reds, but he’s not a primary focus just now and probably never will be.