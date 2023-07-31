Kylian Mbappe update – Lavia progress, Ghisolfi reaches out

KOPTALK sources insist that Liverpool Football Club have not made any kind of approach, neither formal or informal, to PSG for Kylian Mbappe.

The news won’t come as a surprise and it’s not something we’ve really wanted to touch upon as it’s obviously complete nonsense, but in a late Sunday night briefing, it was made clear to us that there has been no contact with either the player’s club or his representatives.





According to well placed sources, new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is currently working on “a couple of obvious targets” with fresh activity expected this week. Romeo Lavia is at the top of the agenda and there has been some progress on that front over the weekend.

Meanwhile, OGC Nice’s sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has reached out to Liverpool regarding Khephren Thuram to see if a deal can be reached on that front. That suggests that the French outfit feel they could be about to lose a possible deal with Liverpool and may indicate a willingness to lower their transfer demands

Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone has not been ruled out by the Reds despite the fact he’s currently nursing a knee injury which is expected to keep him out until mid-August. Internal conversations suggest that Liverpool could make a late summer move or return to the table in January depending on what happens with other options during the current window.