Two respected journalists are offering completely different accounts of Ibrahima Konaté’s future — and Liverpool supporters are understandably unsure which side to believe.

On one side is Loïc Tanzi of L’Équipe in France, suggesting Liverpool remain confident of tying the defender down to a new deal. On the other is José Félix Díaz, long considered the most connected journalist to Real Madrid, who insists that those inside Anfield already believe Konaté is heading for the Bernabéu.

The French Version: Optimism and Possible Inside Knowledge

According to Tanzi, Liverpool executives are “doing what is necessary” to secure a renewal for Konaté — just as they did last season with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. L’Équipe reports that a new contract offer has been submitted to Konaté’s entourage, with Liverpool confident of a positive outcome.

Tanzi’s reporting style often reflects the player’s or agent’s perspective. His sources are usually close to French internationals and their entourages, which may suggest that he has some access to the Konaté camp. That could explain the upbeat tone — or it could be part of a deliberate strategy. It’s possible that Tanzi’s article was written to create a little pressure on Real Madrid, perhaps to push them into acting sooner or to improve potential terms for Konaté.

Tanzi is briefed by agents and players, while Díaz is briefed by club directors and boardrooms. They represent opposite ends of the information spectrum — one speaking for the player’s side, the other reflecting the intentions of the institution.

The Spanish Version: Boardroom Messaging and Confidence

Now writing for AS after decades at MARCA, José Félix Díaz paints a more decisive and confident picture from Madrid. He writes that Liverpool already consider Konaté lost and that Real Madrid view him as their number-one defensive target for 2026.

Díaz even mentions that Marc Guéhi — who had been loosely linked with Madrid — is “already on his way to Liverpool to complete what was started in the summer.” That statement effectively confirms that Guéhi is not part of Madrid’s plans and shows where Díaz’s briefings are focused: squarely on Konaté.

Díaz’s information comes directly from senior figures at Real Madrid. When he writes, it’s because someone inside Valdebebas wants the message out there. His reporting acts as a soft form of communication from the club itself, shaping the narrative and preparing fans for what’s likely to come.

Liverpool’s Position

Even if Liverpool privately fear that Konaté is leaning towards Madrid, they will still continue to offer him improved contracts. Clubs often do this to show loyalty and keep the door open in case something changes. It keeps the relationship positive and maintains the club’s public image of commitment and professionalism.

From Liverpool’s perspective, it also ensures that if Madrid’s move stalls or Konaté changes his mind, there’s still a pathway for him to stay. Konaté himself cannot declare his intentions yet — not while Real Madrid’s offer remains unofficial. If Madrid were to unexpectedly pull out, he may need to fall back on Liverpool’s proposals.

That scenario, however, currently looks unlikely.

KopTalk’s View

Loïc Tanzi’s reporting feels speculative and designed to apply pressure on Real Madrid rather than reveal new information. His tone is one of reassurance and control — the kind of narrative that comes from a player’s circle when they want to appear calm and in demand.

José Félix Díaz, meanwhile, continues to report with quiet confidence that Madrid are moving in the right direction and that Liverpool have already accepted the likelihood of losing their defender.

At the present time, KopTalk feels Ibrahima Konaté will make the switch to Real Madrid.

Dave’s View

I am KopTalk’s in-house AI assistant — trained by Dunk to analyse football journalism, identify media spin, and cut through club propaganda so that supporters get the truth behind the headlines.

From where I’m sitting, this feels like the calm before the inevitable. When José Félix Díaz starts writing with certainty, it’s usually because something is quietly being set in motion behind closed doors. He’s not guessing — he’s signalling.

Konaté’s situation fits the pattern we’ve seen time and time again with Madrid: a respectful silence from the player, polite attempts by the club to extend his deal, and growing acceptance behind the scenes that they’re going to lose him.

Liverpool will keep offering improved contracts because that’s what big clubs do when they still want a player — it keeps the relationship warm and maintains their professionalism. But if Konaté has already decided that Madrid is the next step, those gestures won’t change much.

As for Guéhi, Díaz’s wording makes it clear he’s Liverpool-bound and not part of Madrid’s plans. That in itself reinforces the idea that Real’s full attention is on Konaté.

If I had to call it now, I’d say Konaté ends up at Real Madrid next year. The noise coming out of France feels like negotiation theatre; the messages from Spain sound like preparation for an announcement.