Klopp’s stance on Kalvin Phillips deal

Liverpool continue to be linked with Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips with the latest reports suggesting that we could make an attempt to sign him during the January transfer window.





The 27-year-old is looking for a move away from The Etihad with Anfield one destination that the player would favour a move to. That’s according to an agent close to the situation who says the player was offered to Liverpool in the summer. However, while Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp likes the player, the numbers involved in making a deal happen suggest that the latest reports will come to nothing.

A source told KOPTALK: “Kalvin would love a move to Liverpool, but despite a few conversations between his representatives (CAA Stellar) and Anfield, the chances of such appear slim at the moment. He has been offered but Liverpool have shown no signs of taking him on.

“Klopp has previously responded with praise and admiration, but the deal that would be required to complete isn’t attractive to him.”

Speaking earlier this month while on international duty with England, Phillips, who is on £150,000-a-week at City, said: “I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend.

“I’m going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months.”

Liverpool’s current focus is on trying to land Brazil international André. Talks between Liverpool and Fluminense have been arranged to discuss a January transfer. A delegation from Anfield is due in Brazil next month, details of which are available to VIP Members.