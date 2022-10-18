Klopp confirms Diogo Jota out for months

Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Diogo Jota will be out of action for months after sustaining a serious calf injury in Liverpool’s win over Manchester City at the weekend.





The Liverpool winger was stretchered off in stoppage-time on Sunday and a scan yesterday has confirmed that the injury was as serious as first feared. Portuguese publication A Bola had reported that the 25-year-old would subsequently miss the World Cup and that news was confirmed by the boss this afternoon.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: “Really not good news about Diogo. Yes, he will miss the World Cup.

“A pretty serious injury in the calf muscle. And now the recovery starts, or the process starts. Let me say it like this. That’s it pretty much. That’s the first diagnosis which is pretty clear. All the rest will now follow in the next few days.

“Very sad news for the boy, for us of course as well, and for Portugal. For everybody. But no [he doesn’t need an operation].”

He added: “Big impact. So now we can say that because he will not be available for a long time. We talk about months. We will see.

“I don’t want to now put a number on it because I always hope that in the middle of the rehab that all of a sudden there is a really positive development and we can cut days off the rehab phase, but it will be long.

“It’s Diogo and he is surprisingly okay so far. He’s an incredibly smart boy. I think he knew it when we carried him off the pitch and when I spoke to him for a second.

“When I came out, we passed each other after the game. He explained what happened and I think in that moment already he knew it was a serious one and be impactful for his World Cup dreams.”