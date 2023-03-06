Jürgen Klopp has broken his silence over Roberto Firmino’s decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old informed the club last week that he was ready for a new challenge next season despite previous suggestions that he was willing to ink an extension. The news disappointed many supporters as Firmino has proven himself to be a huge fan favourite since joining Liverpool in 2015 from Bundesliga outfit 1899 Hoffenheim.





Firmino scored Liverpool’s 7th goal in the 7-0 mauling of visitors Manchester United yesterday and that obviously delighted the boss, especially after all the chatter surrounding Firmino’s decision.

Speaking after the game, Klopp said: “Bobby tonight was the most special moment.

“It was not an easy decision for him [to decide to quit the club]. The reception he got was absolutely outstanding.

“With all the wonderful goals he scored, that’s the goal he pretty much wanted the most.”