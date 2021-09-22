Jürgen Klopp comments on Naby Keïta injury

Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keïta’s injury that he sustained during last night’s League Cup win over Norwich City, is not serious.





The Liverpool midfielder was withdrawn from the game at half-time, but only as a precaution. The 26-year-old had accidentally kicked the floor during the first half when attempting to play a through ball and a decision was made to replace him.

Speaking after the match, the Liverpool manager said: “Naby in the first half, he kicked into the grass. Something with the capsular.

“I don’t think it’s serious but we didn’t want to take any risks. That’s it.”

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

On the game in general, Klopp said: “Was it perfect? No, but for good reasons.

“It wasn’t possible to have a perfect game today because we had to make too many changes.

“We started really well, really aggressive, really lively but then you could see we hadn’t trained that way because we had to make a lot of decisions really late.

“The last line and the goalies saved us in these moments with speed and good challenges, so there wasn’t really much in it for Norwich.

“We scored a really good goal again from a set-piece, second ball, massive.”

Takumi Minamino scored a brace for the Reds while Divock Origi also found the net to secure a 3-0 win for the Reds.