Jürgen Klopp addresses speculation on possible management return

Former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has responded to the ongoing speculation linking him with becoming the next manager of Germany.

Since leaving Anfield in May, Klopp has repeatedly been linked with the Germany job despite him saying he wants to take an extended break from the game and despite the fact there isn’t even a vacancy with the national side.

At a recent event where he was honoured with the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, Klopp expressed his support for the current German coach, Julian Nagelsmann, in an attempt to distance himself from the rumours.

“Everyone hopes that Julian Nagelsmann will do this for much, much longer than 2026,” Klopp stated. “I would be reluctant to talk about football today because there is nothing to say. Rudi Völler is a very nice guy. He was put in the situation where he had to talk about it.”

Völler, the director of the German national team, had acknowledged Klopp’s potential as a future coach but emphasised at the time that the decision would ultimately depend on Nagelsmann’s future choices. “I don’t know what Jürgen would like to do again,” said Völler. “But if Julian Nagelsmann were to decide at some point that he would rather coach a top club in Europe or Germany again – of course, then there is no way around Jürgen Klopp if he wants to.”

The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, known in German as the “Verdienstorden der Bundesrepublik Deutschland,” is the only federal decoration of Germany. It was established by the first President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Theodor Heuss, on September 7, 1951. The order is awarded for achievements in the political, economic, cultural, intellectual, or volunteering fields.

Klopp was awarded the Federal Order of Merit for his contribution to democracy and his impact on the football world and more. He was praised for his efforts in supporting disadvantaged youth and advocating for tolerance and solidarity. He accepted the honour with his customary modesty, asking: “Why me?” and added “And for what?”

Speaking on his time in England and his efforts in building relations between English and German people, Klopp said: “I was honoured for the role I played in the relationship between Germany and England. Especially how people in England see Germans. For the last nine years we did that, me and my family — we did that together. We showed that Germans are pretty ok as well.

“The other way around as well, that’s what I experienced, because when I arrived in England 2015/2016, Brexit came up, and I was really happy to see what most of the Brits are — really good people.”

Klopp’s immediate focus seems to remain away from immediate coaching roles, leaving fans and pundits to speculate on when and where his eventual return to the game will be.

Key Features of the Order:

Classes: The Order of Merit is divided into several classes, which include:

Grand Cross 1st Class Grand Cross Knight Commander’s Cross Commander’s Cross Officer’s Cross Knight’s Cross Cross of Merit on Ribbon Medal of Merit



Eligibility: It is awarded to both Germans and foreigners for their contributions to Germany. The award recognises a wide range of services to the nation, including social, charitable, and humanitarian work.

Significance: The Order of Merit is one of the most prestigious awards in Germany. It is often awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to society, whether through public service, cultural achievements, or other forms of civic engagement.

Presentation: The President of Germany is the head of the order and typically presents the awards. However, the presentation can also be delegated to other officials.

Design: The decoration features a Maltese cross with a central medallion bearing the German eagle. The ribbon is red with gold and black stripes.