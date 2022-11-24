Julian Ward to leave Liverpool – DOR to follow

Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward is to leave Anfield at the end of the season despite having only recently taken up the position. The shock news was released by the club via unofficial channels this morning.

It is claimed that Ward has opted to walk and wasn’t pushed, because he wants “to take a break from football.” He will continue to work with head of scouting and recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter until the end of the campaign. Ward’s predecessor Michael Edwards quit the club at the end of last season.

KOPTALK suggested in the summer that all was not well within the club with rumours of a split in senior management. Since then the club has been put up for sale and fresh rumours of a rift from within were posted on the members’ website last night in this update ahead of today’s developments. Members are also aware of ‘FSG’s Instant Dismissal Threat’ that we posted about earlier this month. Members are advised to read a fresh update posted here this afternoon (Thursday).

Liverpool are still without a club doctor after Jim Moxon left in August while club insiders inform us that director of research Ian Graham will be next to quit the club and it has emerged since this article was published that director of research Ian Graham will leave the club in May.

Is Ward’s departure related to an imminent sale? If you are a supporter of our website, please check out the latest insight and our opinion in the Executive Lounge of the members’ website which is extremely busy as you can imagine.

You can support us and join thousands of other Reds by becoming a member today.