Liverpool FC Transfer News: Jude Bellingham – LATEST

Jürgen Klopp remains interested in Borussia Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham with the Liverpool manager closely monitoring Real Madrid’s current interest in the player.

Bellingham has indicated that he would like to remain in Germany for another season, but that hasn’t stopped the Spanish giants from making an approach this summer.

Despite Liverpool officials having briefed a number of hacks yesterday that this summer’s incoming transfer business has now concluded, there has been internal discussions this week regarding what happens next with regards our interest in Bellingham.

