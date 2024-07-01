Jose Mourinho makes Darwin Nunez enquiry

New Fenerbahçe boss José Mourinho is reportedly keen on the idea of signing Darwin Núñez, according to reports coming out of Turkey today.

It is claimed that Mourinho has spoken with super agent Jorge Mendes, head of the Gestifute agency, to see if the player could be available and interested in a move to the Turkish Süper Lig.

Sports news portal ‘Ajansspor’, one of the biggest in Turkey that’s been on the go since 2001, seems to think that the Liverpool striker could be had for €70 million (£59.3m). Even at that price, it seems highly unlikely that Fenerbahçe would have the resources to make such a deal happen if the player was even to consider it.

The official line is that Núñez, who is in great form for Uruguay at the moment, isn’t available for transfer and there are no suggestions from his camp that he’s looking for a move.

It’s worth noting that Mourinho failed to tempt Núñez to Tottenham when he was manager there between 2019 and 2021.