Jörg Schmadtke’s association with Liverpool tipped to end

The latest whispers coming out of the corridors of Anfield suggest that sporting director Jörg Schmadtke’s association with the club will end after the January transfer window.

Liverpool were unable to recruit any of their preferred candidates to replace Julian Ward when he left the club at the end of last season so they turned to Schmadtke who evidently couldn’t believe his luck when he was asked if he could be tempted out of retirement to work with Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp.





Schmadtke had previously said that his contract could be extended if an agreement was reached with the club, but the prospect of an extension doesn’t appear to be on the table.

The former Wolfsburg sporting director has hardly set the world alight during his time with the Reds. He triggered a contract clauses here and there and brought in the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo who were desperate to make the switch to Anfield. However, a bad job he hasn’t done, but many would argue that an elite club like Liverpool should have a more experienced sporting director in place and on a permanent basis.

When Schmadtke was appointed, Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon said: “Firstly, I would like to welcome Jorg to Liverpool Football Club in the knowledge that he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience into a role in which such qualities can only be beneficial both to him and us.

“Jorg will work with our football operations department as it continues to provide support for Jürgen Klopp, in keeping with our ongoing endeavour to keep growing and developing the club in all areas.”

Rumours that Schmadtke could be set to leave Anfield are also rife in his homeland. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has chimed in to say: “The tendency is that Schmadtke will support Liverpool in the upcoming January transfer window as their Sporting Director. After that, the collaboration is supposed to end.

“All parties value each other and are very satisfied with the project. However, Schmadtke is currently planning to step back. Klopp & Schmadtke are still very good friends.”

If the rumours of Schmadtke’s imminent departure are accurate, this could suggest that the Reds could be close to securing a new sporting director, although under the current ownership, there’s no guarantees that this could be the case.