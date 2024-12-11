Joe Gomez reflects on summer exit talks: ‘Liverpool is the best club in the world’

Joe Gomez has admitted he came close to leaving Liverpool during the summer transfer window but has expressed his delight at remaining at Anfield, a club he has represented for nearly a decade.

The 27-year-old defender was on the brink of a £45 million move to Newcastle United, with Anthony Gordon set to head the other way. However, the deal fell through when Newcastle opted to meet their financial requirements by selling other players instead.

Reflecting on the transfer saga, Gomez said: “Yeah, it was definitely for real. But my focus was always on the club. I know how blessed I am to be here. It will be 10 years next summer. I don’t take that for granted. It is the best club in the world in my eyes.”

Despite the uncertainty over his future, Gomez emphasised the importance of adapting and remaining focused. “It was quickly put to bed. That’s football. I am a big believer in focusing on the present,” he explained. “To be somewhere nearly 10 years and not have any blips would not be natural, which probably speaks about my ambition.”

Gomez’s comments highlight his commitment to Liverpool, both on and off the pitch. As KOPTALK sources revealed during the summer, the player and his family were unsettled by the possibility of a move, particularly after assurances were given that this wouldn’t be the case. The defender’s devotion not only to the club but also the city has been unwavering, and his remarks underline his pride in being a Red and his desire to continue his journey with Liverpool.

This season, Gomez has had to be patient for opportunities. Initially Slot’s fourth-choice centre-back, his only starts before December came in the League Cup. However, with Ibrahima Konaté sidelined by injury, Gomez has stepped up to partner Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool’s recent fixtures, including an impressive display in the Champions League victory over Girona.

“I believe things happen for a reason,” Gomez reflected. “It is a pleasure to be part of such a great group and we obviously have such a good foundation to hopefully achieve something this year. That is what you want to be part of. I love being here. I love the club.”

Gomez also discussed the challenges of limited game time and the mental resilience required to be ready when called upon. “It is tricky because you don’t know when the chance will come or under what circumstances,” he said. “But I’m a big believer in just controlling what I can and focusing on being the best professional I can be.”

The defender also credited Reds’ boss Arne Slot and his coaching staff for their meticulous approach, which has helped Gomez adapt to a more demanding tactical role. “It’s a process from a tactical standpoint,” he explained. “Arne is constantly reminding us that we cannot get complacent. The coaching staff and the gaffer’s attention to detail is second to none.”

With Liverpool enjoying a strong start to the season domestically and in Europe, Gomez is focused on contributing to the club’s success. Though his England prospects remain uncertain, he remains optimistic that his performances for Liverpool could pave the way for an international recall.

“Of course, but fundamentally this is the platform for me,” Gomez said. “Whatever comes from that, comes from that. I just want to enjoy playing. It is still early in the season. We have not done anything yet. We have got a platform but it is nothing if we do not capitalise on it.”

As Gomez approaches a decade at Anfield, his commitment to the club remains clear. Liverpool fans will no doubt be encouraged by his determination to continue giving his all for the team and the city he calls home.