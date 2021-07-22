Jarrod Bowen transfer fee set

West Ham United are looking for a transfer fee in the region of £35million for potential Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen.





Our reported interest in the 24-year-old winger has been confirmed as genuine by KOPTALK sources, but they claim that no attempts to sign him will be made unless there are outgoings first.

Bowen, who contributed eight goals and five assists in his 38 Premier League appearances for The Hammers last season, is represented by PLG, who also represent Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold. It is claimed that the feedback from PLG, who have an outstanding relationship with Liverpool officials, has been “encouraging” but that West Ham will do all that they can to hold on to the player.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher spoke highly of Bowen last season. Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports last November, Carra said: “Bowen, he’s been a brilliant signing. He’s just one of those players, he always nicks a goal. Every three or four games, you see him on the scoresheet.”

Bowen has a contract with West Ham that runs until 2025.

