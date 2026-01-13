Inside Liverpool’s Thinking: The Subtle Signals in David Ornstein’s Latest Piece

The Athletic’s David Ornstein, widely regarded as one of the most credible and well-connected journalists when it comes to Liverpool FC, has published another of his “One To Watch” round-ups — and, as is often the case with Ornstein, it reads less like idle reporting and more like a window into how the club themselves are viewing the situation.

Ornstein’s strength has always been his access. When he writes about Liverpool, it is usually with an understanding of the club’s thinking, and very often with information that has clearly been briefed or at least carefully framed. That doesn’t mean everything he writes is gospel or free of club messaging — quite the opposite. His articles often carry Liverpool’s preferred narrative. But that’s exactly why they’re worth listening to. He effectively acts as a messenger for how the club want things understood externally.

In this piece, the headline issue is Conor Bradley, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season after the knee injury he suffered at Arsenal. Ornstein is clear that despite the severity of the setback, Liverpool do not intend to sign a replacement in this window. That same stance has already applied to other injury situations and it applies here too. Bradley’s return will depend on surgery and rehabilitation, but the club hope he’ll be back for the start of pre-season. The familiar line about “the way the club operate” is classic Liverpool briefing — a reminder that they won’t make permanent signings to solve short-term problems.

Rather than tactical debate, the list of internal options Ornstein mentions — Frimpong, Joe Gomez, and even Szoboszlai or Curtis Jones — feels like deliberate reassurance. The message being sent is that Liverpool believe the situation is under control and does not require panic buying.

The broader theme of the article is Liverpool keeping their powder dry. Ornstein strongly suggests the club are already looking beyond this window, with the next market expected to be where the real action takes place. That ties directly into the contract situation at centre-back. Ibrahima Konaté is described as being on track to leave due to his contract expiring, with no breakthrough on new terms. When that is combined with the fact that Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are only 12 months behind him, it becomes clear why Ornstein flags the heart of defence as a future priority area.

There is also a carefully worded update on Mohamed Salah. Ornstein says Salah is fully expected to finish the season at Anfield and that the hope inside the club is that his situation settles and he sees out his deal until 2027. However, he also leaves the door open to early discussions about parting ways if problems persist. Again, the tone is calm and controlled — not to stir panic, but to subtly prepare supporters for all possible outcomes.

Taken as a whole, this feels like a piece that has been informed, if not outright briefed, by Liverpool. It is calm, measured, and designed to manage expectations. There is club messaging in here, absolutely — reassurance about injuries, justification for inaction in January, and gentle preparation for bigger decisions down the line. But that doesn’t reduce its value. If anything, it increases it.

This is why Ornstein should always be listened to. Even when there is an element of club propaganda in his work, it usually reflects how Liverpool want the situation understood at that moment in time. And right now, the message is clear: no panic, no knee-jerk reactions, and a belief that the real work is being lined up for the summer.

In short, Liverpool aren’t standing still. They’re choosing their moment — and Ornstein is once again the conduit through which that message is being delivered.

