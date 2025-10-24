Iago Aspas: The Former Liverpool Forward Who Became a Celta Legend

Former Liverpool forward Iago Aspas continues to write new chapters in his extraordinary story with Celta Vigo — and this week, he reminded everyone why he’s one of Spanish football’s most beloved figures.

In a special night at Balaídos, Aspas became the player with the most official appearances in Celta’s history, and he marked the occasion in trademark style — scoring a stunning goal just two minutes into the match against Nice, helping his side to a hard-fought 2–1 victory in Europe.

The Celta captain was given a hero’s welcome, with a giant tifo unveiled by supporters celebrating his loyalty and achievements. Aspas repaid that love immediately, curling home a superb early strike that sent the Vigo crowd into chaos. It was a fitting tribute to a player who has come to symbolise the spirit and identity of his hometown club.

A Different Story at Anfield

Aspas’ Liverpool career was much shorter — and far less memorable — but his name still brings back memories for fans who followed the Brendan Rodgers era.

He joined Liverpool in June 2013 for a fee believed to be between £7–9 million, arriving from Celta with a growing reputation as one of LaLiga’s brightest forwards. He was handed the number 9 shirt, scoring in pre-season against Preston and assisting on his Premier League debut in a 1–0 win over Stoke City at Anfield.

However, Aspas struggled for minutes behind Luis Suárez, Daniel Sturridge, Raheem Sterling, and Philippe Coutinho, and language barriers made adapting to English football even tougher. His only competitive goal for the club came in a 2–0 FA Cup win over Oldham Athletic in January 2014.

Liverpool went on to finish second in the Premier League that season — their closest title challenge in years — but Aspas’ role was limited. He returned to Spain soon after, first joining Sevilla, before heading back home to Celta Vigo, where his career took off once again.

From Forgotten Red to Galician Icon

Back in Vigo, Aspas reinvented himself. He’s been top scorer, captain, and saviour — leading Celta through promotions, relegation battles, and European adventures. His goals, leadership, and fierce love for the club have made him a symbol of loyalty in an era dominated by big-money moves.

Since returning home, Aspas has scored 166 La Liga goals in 394 matches, making him Celta Vigo’s all-time top scorer and the 18th-highest scorer in LaLiga history — ahead of players such as Samuel Eto’o (162 goals). Among active Spanish forwards, only Álvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno come close, and neither has matched his consistency or longevity.

Aspas has also won the Zarra Trophy — awarded to the top-scoring Spanish player in LaLiga — four times (2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2021/22), equalling David Villa’s record. He’s been named LaLiga Player of the Month four times as well and continues to rank among the top creators for chances made per season, even into his late thirties.

To put his numbers into perspective, his 0.42 goals-per-game ratio is almost identical to David Villa’s (0.41), and higher than Spanish strikers such as Fernando Torres or Álvaro Negredo. That output, achieved largely at a mid-table club, underlines just how exceptional his career has been.

The Legacy

Aspas has also lifted the UEFA Europa League with Sevilla (2014/15), represented Spain at the 2018 World Cup, and was part of the UEFA Nations League-winning squad in 2022/23. For Galician football, he’s more than a player — he’s a cultural figurehead.

Even at 38, he continues to deliver for his boyhood club, scoring decisive goals and mentoring the next generation. His loyalty, technical quality, and football intelligence have earned him the respect of supporters across Spain — and quiet admiration from those on Merseyside who still remember his brief spell in red (and that corner!).

Because while Iago Aspas couldn’t make it at Liverpool, he went home — and became a legend.