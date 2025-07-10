Henderson Eyes Final Chapter – Could Wear the Red and White Again

Jordan Henderson is on the move once more with the former Liverpool skipper officially leaving Ajax following the expiry of his short-term deal in Amsterdam.

The 35-year-old midfielder, who made over 50 appearances for the Dutch giants since signing in January 2024, is now considering his next step in the twilight of a career that has seen him lift every major honour available in the club game.

Henderson, who recently returned to Merseyside to privately mourn the tragic loss of former Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota, remains hopeful of staying in contention for England’s 2026 World Cup squad under Thomas Tuchel. He’s featured in both of Tuchel’s squads so far this year, and is believed to be targeting one last international tournament before calling time on his career.

While reports from the Netherlands and Portugal have linked Henderson with a potential reunion with Francesco Farioli at FC Porto – whom he worked under briefly at Ajax – that route has been swiftly dismissed by reputable Portuguese outlet O Jogo, who insist the former Liverpool captain is not on the club’s radar.

Instead, all eyes are turning to a romantic return to Sunderland, the club where it all began for Hendo. The Black Cats have just secured a long-awaited return to the Premier League, and whispers suggest a return to the Stadium of Light is not just wishful thinking from nostalgic fans – but something that’s being seriously considered.

Such a move would complete a full-circle moment for the midfielder who left Wearside in 2011 to join Liverpool in a deal worth around £20m. Now, 14 years on and with 84 England caps, a Champions League, Premier League, and a suitcase full of medals to his name, the idea of Henderson ending his career where it started feels almost poetic.

There is also talk of other options in England and Europe, with Henderson’s representatives sounding out interest behind the scenes. But make no mistake – the Sunderland link isn’t fantasy. The door is open, and there’s certainly a feel-good story to be written if he does choose to go home.

Wherever he ends up, there’s no doubt Henderson still believes he has something left to offer.