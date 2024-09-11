Harvey Elliot out for at least a month due to injury

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot will be out of action for at least a month after fracturing his foot on international duty.
The 21-year-old sustained the injury while training with the England Under 21s last week. Having reported discomfort to the coaching staff he was sent back to the AXA Training Centre for further examinations and they have since determined that he sustained a fracture.
Elliot is yet to start a game this season having only seen 7 minutes of action which was when he came off the bench during Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Brentford.
Harvey Elliot facts:
- Youngest EFL Cup Player: Harvey Elliott made his first-team debut for Fulham in September 2018, becoming the youngest player to play in the EFL Cup at just 15 years and 174 days old.
- Premier League Debut: He made his Premier League debut for Fulham in May 2019, becoming the youngest player to play in the Premier League at the time, at 16 years and 30 days old.
- Liverpool Fan: Elliott grew up as a Liverpool supporter, which made his move to the club in 2019 particularly special for him.
- Record Transfer Fee: When Elliott transferred to Liverpool, the compensation fee set by a tribunal was a record for a 16-year-old, amounting to £1.5 million plus £2.8 million in bonuses.
- Loan to Blackburn Rovers: During the 2020-21 season, Elliott was loaned to Blackburn Rovers, where he had a productive spell, scoring 7 goals in 41 appearances.
- International Career: Elliott has represented England at various youth levels, including the U16, U17, and U21 teams.