Harvey Elliot out for at least a month due to injury

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot will be out of action for at least a month after fracturing his foot on international duty.

The 21-year-old sustained the injury while training with the England Under 21s last week. Having reported discomfort to the coaching staff he was sent back to the AXA Training Centre for further examinations and they have since determined that he sustained a fracture.

Elliot is yet to start a game this season having only seen 7 minutes of action which was when he came off the bench during Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Brentford.

Harvey Elliot facts: