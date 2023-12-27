Goncalo Inacio “being looked at”

Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio continues to be linked with the Reds with reports suggesting that Jurgen Klopp would like to see him added to his squad next year.





You may recall us flagging the 22-year-old’s name up on a regular basis in the first quarter of 2023 with rumours around Anfield claiming that it looked highly likely that he would be a primary transfer in the summer, but as is common under the current ownership, that failed to materialise.

Having recently inked a new contract with Sporting that runs until 2027, the player would now cost significantly more with his new release fee fixed at €60million (approximately £52million).

A number of Premier clubs including Arsenal, Newcastle, Manchester United and Tottenham all continue to be linked with the highly-rated centre-back, but is Liverpool’s reported interest in him accurate? According to a well-placed source within the club, it’s a definite ‘yes’.

“He is being looked at again,” said the source in a conversation with the KOPTALK editor following yesterday’s win over Burnley. “Truth be told, he’s always been looked at.

“It wasn’t as easy as simply making an offer in the summer. He wasn’t looking for a move and he was extremely committed to his club. He has supported them since he was a young boy. His commitment may not have changed, but we are trying to find those answers to see if something can be done.”

The source added: “During a recruitment meeting in November, Jurgen said that Inacio was “exactly what we need”.

Although a centre-back, Inacio can play across the back or also in the centre of midfield. He has been capped a handful of times by Portugal.

We strongly advise that you monitor credible reports surrounding the player’s immediate future.

