Giovanni Leoni Facing Months Out With ACL Injury

Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury during his debut against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

The 18-year-old Italian centre-back, who joined from Parma for £26 million last month, was stretchered off in the 81st minute of Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory at Anfield. His performance until that point had impressed both supporters and head coach Arne Slot, but the teenager’s evening ended in agony following an awkward landing near the Main Stand.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Leoni has sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), ruling him out for several months. While Liverpool have not yet released an official statement, the update is considered credible given Romano's close ties to the player's camp.

It is understood Leoni hopes to return before the end of the season, but such injuries typically require a long rehabilitation process. If confirmed, his absence will reduce Liverpool’s options at the back to Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, and Joe Gomez, with Wataru Endo and Rhys Williams possible emergency cover.

UEFA regulations would allow the Reds to make an alteration to their Champions League squad.

For Leoni, the setback is a cruel twist after a strong debut showing, and it will be a test of character for a youngster who had only just broken into Italy’s senior squad earlier this month.