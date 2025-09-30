Galatasaray v Liverpool – Champions League Match Preview



Galatasaray and Liverpool renew acquaintances on Tuesday night in Istanbul, meeting for the first time since December 2006. That game finished 3-2 in favour of the Turkish giants, and it remains Liverpool’s last visit to the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex. The Reds are still searching for a first win away to Galatasaray, having drawn 1-1 in 2002 and losing that 2006 clash.

For all of Liverpool’s pedigree in Europe, Galatasaray’s recent history against English sides should not be dismissed. They’re unbeaten in their last three such fixtures, claiming memorable 3-2 wins against both Manchester United and Tottenham in the Europa League. By contrast, Galatasaray’s Champions League record is bleak: only one win in their last 18 matches in the competition and currently enduring an eight-game winless home run at this level. Their last victory in front of their own fans came back in September 2018 against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Arne Slot will want a response after Liverpool’s weekend setback at Crystal Palace – their first defeat of the season. Virgil van Dijk’s dramatic stoppage-time winner against Atlético Madrid on Matchday 1 means the Reds can put one foot in the knockout stages with a victory here. They have been ruthless in the group stage in recent years, winning 13 of their last 14 matches, and they haven’t drawn a blank in such a game since Atalanta at Anfield back in 2020.

Liverpool’s attacking threats are clear. Mohamed Salah is just two goals away from becoming only the 11th player to reach 50 Champions League goals, and the first African to do so. Florian Wirtz, meanwhile, impressed with five chances created in the Atlético game – the best open-play chance creation rate in the competition over the last two seasons. Hugo Ekitiké also returns from suspension, eager to continue his bright start since joining in the summer.

Galatasaray’s own attacking picture hinges on the fitness of Victor Osimhen, who is pushing to start after ankle trouble. In his absence, Mauro Icardi has carried the load with five goals in seven games. The arrivals of İlkay Gündoğan and Leroy Sané add further European pedigree, with Gündoğan matching a club record for chances created on his Champions League debut against Eintracht Frankfurt. Still, their 5-1 hammering in Germany on Matchday 1 underlined just how fragile they remain at this level.

Key facts:

Liverpool have never won away at Galatasaray (D1, L1).

Galatasaray have only one victory in their last 18 Champions League matches.

Liverpool have scored in 23 consecutive group-stage games, netting 56 goals in that run.

Salah sits on 48 Champions League goals, two short of the half-century mark.

Opta Supercomputer Prediction:

The Opta supercomputer gives Liverpool a 55.8% chance of winning, with both a Galatasaray victory and a draw rated around 22%. Given the Reds’ consistency in the group phase and Galatasaray’s ongoing struggles, the numbers suggest Liverpool should come away with the points – but Istanbul is never an easy place to play, and the hosts will take inspiration from their record against English opponents.